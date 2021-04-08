Showers and storms are moving through the area early this morning as of 5 a.m. We could see some of the storms become strong with gusty straight line winds, but the rain will be beneficial and help to knock the pollen count down.
By mid morning, the rain and storms will exit the area and the rest of the day will be dry with the sky actually clearing. Expect sunshine to peek through the clouds for the 2nd half of the day with highs reaching the lower 80s this afternoon. We end up with more storms possible for Friday and a threat for widespread rain and storms on Saturday.
The severe risk zone for Saturday is a 2 out of 5 for now so make sure you're paying attention to the chances of storms that could impact your weekend plans and, as always, have a way to get warnings. Rain chances will go down on Sunday. Highs will stay in the 78-81 degree range the next several days with mornings in the mid to low 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.