The Gulf Coast will see more rainy days ahead as a stalled front will remain the focus for showers and a few thunderstorms into Wednesday. Rain chances return tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Temps will run a little cooler, especially on Wednesday and into Thursday as clouds and rain linger and the front drifts to our east. Rain chances will drop to scattered levels (40 %) on Thursday. We do expect sunshine to return on Friday and hang with us into the weekend.
Showers will return
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Mon
May 10
May 10
78° / 66°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.
Tue
May 11
May 11
80° / 68°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Wed
May 12
May 12
75° / 62°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
May 13
May 13
72° / 56°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Fri
May 14
May 14
77° / 58°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sat
May 15
May 15
81° / 61°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
May 16
May 16
82° / 66°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
