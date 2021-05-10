The Gulf Coast will see more rainy days ahead as a stalled front will remain the focus for showers and a few thunderstorms into Wednesday. Rain chances return tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. Temps will run a little cooler, especially on Wednesday and into Thursday as clouds and rain linger and the front drifts to our east. Rain chances will drop to scattered levels (40 %) on Thursday. We do expect sunshine to return on Friday and hang with us into the weekend.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.