A deep plume of moisture in the region will keep our rain chances in the picture as we head into the weekend. Overnight lows will start trending closer to 70 degrees with isolated showers overnight. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop again on Saturday and should be in the forecast for into next week. This is setup is similar to the summerlike afternoon convective pattern. We expect a more humid airmass with better rain chances Sunday with highs generally in the mid 80’s. Rain chances jump to near 80% by Sunday. Monday could also be very wet with an even higher rain chance. Hurricane season officially started Tuesday. However, the tropics remain quiet.

