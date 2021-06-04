A deep plume of moisture in the region will keep our rain chances in the picture as we head into the weekend. Overnight lows will start trending closer to 70 degrees with isolated showers overnight. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop again on Saturday and should be in the forecast for into next week. This is setup is similar to the summerlike afternoon convective pattern. We expect a more humid airmass with better rain chances Sunday with highs generally in the mid 80’s. Rain chances jump to near 80% by Sunday. Monday could also be very wet with an even higher rain chance. Hurricane season officially started Tuesday. However, the tropics remain quiet.
Significant Rain by Sunday
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Jun 4
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.
Jun 5
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 6
Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 7
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 8
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 9
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Jun 10
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
A high school senior was accused of violating his graduation's dress code with his shoes -- so a teacher switched with him
- By Lauren M. Johnson and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN
- Posted
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.