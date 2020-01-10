We're still expecting a significant severe weather threat for Saturday across the entire Gulf Coast. Thankfully we aren't expecting any today but there will be rain at times with a few storms possible. Rain coverage will be at 60%. That will jump up to 80% for Saturday. Keep the rain gear close by for your Friday but keep in mind that it will be a windy day. Winds will be out of the SE and could even reach 30mph at times. The main severe weather window for us will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. That threat will include ALL modes of severe weather (Tornadoes, Hail, Gusty Winds). Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued! We'll be in between systems on Sunday, but muggy air will return and risks of showers and storms jump back up for Monday and Tuesday. Temps will be in the 70s today and tomorrow afternoon with morning temps staying in the mid 60s Saturday morning but dropping to the mid 40s on Sunday morning.
Significant severe weather threat for Saturday
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Weather
- Meteorology
- Moisture
- Cloud
- Temp
- Chance
- Temperature
- Jason Smith
- Cold Front
- Increase
- Coverage
- Rain
- Plan
- Gulf Coast
- Storm
- Afternoon
- New Year's Day
- Evening
- Festivity
- Worry
- Thunderstorm
- Matt Barrentine
- Low
- New Year's Eve
- High
- Mid
- News
- Weekend
- Sky
- Gulf
- Forecast
- Rain Shower
- Humidity
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Wind
- Threat
- Thanks
- Zone
- Colder
- North Wind
- Rate
- Dawn
- Sun
- Shower
- Northwest Wind
- Nw
- Work Week
- Light Breeze
- Wind Chill
- January
- Ingredient
- Deep South
- Chilly
- Drop In Temperature
- Guidance
- Light
- Cloud Cover
- Sunshine
- Breeze
- Storm System
- South Wind
- Cold Start
- Squall Line
- Hail
- Morning
- Wit
- Notification
- Gear
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Jan 10
Isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s with temperatures nearly steady overnight.
Jan 11
Windy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 12
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Jan 13
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 14
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 15
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 16
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iran fires missiles at military bases that house US troops in Iraq
- Baldwin County hunter kills possible mutant coyote weighing around 60 pounds
- Man armed with hammer shot and killed by MCSO deputy at Semmes Walmart
- 24 people arrested for deliberately setting bushfires in Australia this season
- Thomasville High School student killed in crash involving log truck
- Body of woman found in shallow grave in Alabama
- Trump warns Iran if it hits any Americans or American assets 'we have targeted 52 Iranian sites'
- Family identifies man murdered in Saraland
- Animal cruelty charge against fired City of Mobile Animal Control officer upgraded to felony
- Murder suspect back in jail charged with robbery
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.