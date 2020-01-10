We're still expecting a significant severe weather threat for Saturday across the entire Gulf Coast. Thankfully we aren't expecting any today but there will be rain at times with a few storms possible. Rain coverage will be at 60%. That will jump up to 80% for Saturday. Keep the rain gear close by for your Friday but keep in mind that it will be a windy day. Winds will be out of the SE and could even reach 30mph at times. The main severe weather window for us will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. That threat will include ALL modes of severe weather (Tornadoes, Hail, Gusty Winds). Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued! We'll be in between systems on Sunday, but muggy air will return and risks of showers and storms jump back up for Monday and Tuesday. Temps will be in the 70s today and tomorrow afternoon with morning temps staying in the mid 60s Saturday morning but dropping to the mid 40s on Sunday morning.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.