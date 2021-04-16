Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Finally! This morning’s round of rain is the last! The last showers are winding down in coastal areas and moving east. After the last pass your area, you will have clearing skies, lower humidity, and much nicer conditions for your Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s.
So, head outside and enjoy your Sunday. At our beaches we can expect highs in the low 70s, a moderate rip current risk, increasing sunshine, and water temps near 70.
And believe it or not, we are going on a streak of nice weather all next week! We will have cool spring mornings in the 50s and even some 40s, while we’ll have afternoons with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s! Rain chances don’t return until next weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
