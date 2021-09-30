Some drier air will work back into the forecast area Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will remain a little above average in the short term. The next front arrives with better rain chances Sunday and Monday. Temperatures cool a little with lower rain chances later next week.  The tropics are very active with both Sam and Victor in the Atlantic. Sam is a major hurricane and will be east of Bermuda by Saturday morning. Victor is tropical storm and should weaken over open waters of the north central Atlantic next week. As of now, we don’t see anything that is a direct threat to the U.S. 

