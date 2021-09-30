Some drier air will work back into the forecast area Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will remain a little above average in the short term. The next front arrives with better rain chances Sunday and Monday. Temperatures cool a little with lower rain chances later next week. The tropics are very active with both Sam and Victor in the Atlantic. Sam is a major hurricane and will be east of Bermuda by Saturday morning. Victor is tropical storm and should weaken over open waters of the north central Atlantic next week. As of now, we don’t see anything that is a direct threat to the U.S.
Slightly Drier Air
Sep 30
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Oct 1
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 2
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 3
Rain and thunder. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 4
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 5
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 6
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
