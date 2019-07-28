We've seen our air get slightly more humid over the weekend compared to how it felt at the end of last week. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s with a "feel-like" temp in the upper 90s. Rain chances stay low the next few days with coverage in the 10% range today through Wednesday due to a strong center of High Pressure near by. We'll see the coverage increase to 30% Thursday and Friday. Highs will stay in the lower 90s all week long and the morning temps will stay in the lower 70s all week as well. In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Caribbean will track NW towards the Bahamas. The chance of it developing into a Depression or Storm is 20% over the next 5 days. We'll keep an eye on it this week.
Slightly more humid start; disturbance in tropics to track toward Bahamas
