Good morning! We've got some coastal Fog across the Gulf Coast this morning, but that's the only weather issue you'll be faced with this morning. The dry and warm pattern will be staying with us for the next several days. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 60s as of 5am and we'll top out close to 80 degrees this afternoon. We see rain coverage at 10% or less through the weekend. Our morning temps will be in the lower 60s each day and high temps will reach between 78-81 each afternoon. As for major rain chances, there just doesn't appear to be any on the horizon. We could use some to help wash out the high Pollen count. We'll start to see the coverage of rain increasing next week but there still won't be any cold air returning any time soon.

