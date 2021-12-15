We've got a quiet start this morning, but some patchy fog could make an appearance throughout your Wednesday morning. Morning temps have started off in the mid 50s for most of you as of 5 a.m. and we'll be back in the 70s later this afternoon. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 70s today through Saturday. As the air gets more humid expect morning temps to jump to the upper 50s-low 60s the next several days until a cold front arrives on Saturday to knock the temps back down. Rain chances will gradually creep back in Thursday and Friday with coverage around 10-30%, but will increase to 60% on Saturday with a few storms mixed in. As of now, it doesn't look like we'll have a severe weather threat but that could change so we'll be keeping you updated. We go cooler Sunday and into early next week with highs dropping back to the low 60s and mornings down to the upper 40s and low 50s. There will also be more chances of rain Sunday and into next week as well.
Some patchy fog in the a.m.; in the 70s this afternoon
Michael White
Meteorologist
Dec 15
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 16
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 17
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Dec 18
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Dec 19
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Dec 20
Showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 21
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
