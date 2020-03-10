We've got a nice batch of light rain with us early this morning here on the Gulf Coast. We'll continue to see the chances for this throughout the day and any rain that appears will track East. A stalled front to the north of us and southerly flow out of the Gulf will keep temps above average. We'll reach the mid 70s later this afternoon and even climb to the upper 70s by the end of the week. Morning temps will be in the 58-62 degree range each day. As for rain coverage, we'll see that at 30% today and then in the 10-20% range tomorrow through the weekend. No signs of any severe weather are expected, but there are also no signs of colder air.

