We've got some relief out there this morning with the air not as humid and many spots are starting off in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m.

Expect rain and storm chances to be around 50-60% for today, so not as high as on Monday but still make sure that the rain gear is close by. The front that moved through yesterday is just off shore and that's the reason things feel a little bit better this morning. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s but the heat and humidity will increase again by the time the week is over. Rain chances will be around the 30-40% range for Wed-Fri. Weekend rain chances will be in the 40-50% range.

In the Tropics, we have one disturbance sitting out in the Atlantic. The odds of development are at 30% over five days.