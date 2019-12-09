We've got a very mild start to the day on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the lower 60s for many spots. We'll rebound to the mid 70s with a Mostly Cloudy sky and minimal rain chances. The odds of rain increase in a big way tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Expect rain chances to reach 70% for your Tuesday with a few storms possible but severe weather isn't expected for now. This cold front will bring in a sharp decrease to the overall temps on the Gulf Coast. Even after the cold air arrives, the sky won't clear and we'll still have to dodge occasional cold rain from Wednesday through Friday so keep the rain gear close by this week. Rain chances will be in the 30-50% range Wednesday through Friday. Temps will drop to the mid to upper 50s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday and our morning temps drop to the lower 40s by Thursday morning.

