Happy Wednesday, this is FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest weather update.
A frigid and mostly cloudy day today for the Gulf Coast, with temperatures this afternoon maxing out in the lower-50s. A cold front pushed through yesterday, bringing in rain showers and a dramatic drop in temperatures.
Heading into this evening, temperatures will cool down into the upper-30s and mid-40s overnight, with overcast conditions continuing. Some isolated showers overnight are still possible, especially for the coastal spots along the Florida Panhandle.
Tomorrow walking out the door, expect the chilly conditions to continue with an isolated shower still possible. We will warm up into the upper-50s and lower-60s for Thursday.
More rain chances are expected Thursday evening into Friday, from a surface low moving up from the Gulf. Some thunderstorms are expected, in addition to the rain showers for Friday. Highest rain chances remain along the coastal regions, with warmer lows overnight also expected.
Looking ahead into the weekend, conditions are looking up with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great week!
