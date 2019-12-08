Happy Sunday, this is FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest weather update.
Another mostly cloudy day is expected across the Gulf Coast, with temperatures this afternoon maxing out in the upper-60’s and lower-70’s. There are some chances for a few spotty showers today, and chances increase for the coastal spots. This is due to a trough of low pressure over the Gulf.
As we progress into the evening, temperatures will cool slightly into the lower-50’s overnight, with overcast conditions continuing. Some isolated showers overnight are still possible.
Tomorrow walking out the door, expect mild conditions with some light spotty showers still possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy during the day, but we will still see temperatures warm up into the lower-70’s. Heading into late that evening, rain chances will increase.
A cold front moves through Tuesday, bringing in the potential for some moderate rainfall along with a few scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances will continue into the late evening hours and will continue further into Wednesday. Temperatures will knock down behind the front, with daytime high in the upper-50’s expected for Wednesday. The rain will clear before Thursday morning.
More rain chances are expected before the end of next week, with another rain maker pushing through Thursday night and Friday day.
Have a great week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.