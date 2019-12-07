Happy Saturday, this is FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest weather update.
A cloudy day is expected across the Gulf Coast, with temperatures reaching into the upper-60’s. Some spotty showers are possible through the day, but will be very isolated. As we progress into the evening, temperatures will cool slightly into the lower-50’s.
Tomorrow walking out the door, expect mild conditions with some light spotty showers still possible. Skies will stay mostly cloudy during the day, but we will still see temperatures warm up into the upper-60’s and lower-70’s.
Greater rain chances return Monday night and Tuesday, ahead of a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms are expected and will make for a mostly wet Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into the late evening hours but will clear before Wednesday morning.
More rain chances are expected before the end of next week, with another rain maker pushing through Thursday night and Friday day.
Have a great weekend!
