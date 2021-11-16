It was a nice and sunny day across the Gulf Coast, with mild daytime high temperatures. Most areas warmed up into the mid-70s, which is near average for this time of year.

Heading into this evening, skies will continue to stay clear and this will contribute to a drop in temperatures overnight. We will not be as cold as we were this past weekend, but we'll be starting off the morning in the upper-40s and the lower-to-mid 50s.

Heading into your Wednesday, sunshine will continue with temperatures slightly warmer in the mid-to-upper 70s. Changes are in the forecast for the second half of the week however, ahead of a weak front pushing through on Thursday. This will bring spotty rain chances with a drop in temperatures for your Friday. The weekend is looking fantastic, with sunshine and temps in the 70s.

The tropics are quiet at this time, with no development expected over the next 5 days.

Have a great evening!