Happy Monday, this is FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers here with your latest weather update.
Another slightly wet and cooler day is expected for the Gulf Coast. I am not expecting a wash-out, like this past weekend, but spotty showers will remain possible throughout the rest of this morning. They will begin to clear out as a surface low pushes NE. Skies will remain cloudy and gray through the remainder of the day, with daytime highs reaching the upper-50s and lower-60s.
Tomorrow, for Christmas Eve, wake up weather will be in the upper-40s and will warm up under sunny skies to the upper-60s. Santa will have clear skies tomorrow night, making for a pleasant ride along the Gulf Coast.
Christmas Day looks terrific as well with morning lows around 50 and afternoon highs around 70. Skies will be partly cloudy and there won’t be any rain around.
Rain chances return next weekend with a weak system. Long-range models give us nice weather for New Year’s Eve and Day with temperatures around normal.
Happy Holidays!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.