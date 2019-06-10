We’ve got a few showers and an isolated rumble of thunder around for our late Monday afternoon into the early evening. These showers are moving north to south and will gradually fade out later in the evening.
After tonight, there will be some significant changes as some drier air moves in for the remainder of the workweek. Morning lows will drop into the mid 60s, and while that’s not cold, it will be comfortable! Of course, it will still be hot in the afternoons (upper 80s to 90), but at least it won’t be as humid!
Our next rain chances will be on Saturday, with scattered storms expected over the weekend.
