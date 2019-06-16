Another steamy, sultry, and humid start... The summer mugginess is in full effect for our Monday! Temps will warm quickly and we should top out around 90 for the afternoon with heat index values in the upper 90s.
Spotty storms will be possible, mainly in the afternoon, but chances are only around 20-30%. Inland counties have the best chance of seeing one of those spotty storms.
Rain chances go up for Tuesday and Wednesday with storms likely on those days.
Rain chances drop off again towards the end of the week and next weekend looks pretty dry.
The tropics look to remain quiet through the week.
