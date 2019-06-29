The storms aren't likely to be widespread for our Sunday, but a few will pop-up. If you get one, the rain will be heavy, the lightning will be frequent, and the wind will be gusty. Our Sunday rain chances are 30%-40%.
Otherwise it will just be hot and humid with highs around 90.
There will be fewer storms as we head into next week, but temps will go up. We go from the low 90s this weekend to the mid 90s for the upcoming week.
The Fourth looks pretty typical, in other words there will be a few pop-up storms along with hot and humid temperatures.
The tropics continue to be quiet.
Have a great Sunday!
