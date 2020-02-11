We've got a very humid and foggy morning on the Gulf Coast. The front remains stalled north of I-20 and therefore we see above average temperatures holding tough through tomorrow. DENSE FOG ADVISORY is up until 9 a.m. and there will be a few scattered showers to dodge as well. Rain coverage will be 30% for today and tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid 70s later today. The front finally moves through late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Our rain coverage increases to 60% when this happens and strong to severe storms are possible. Severe risk zone remains a Level 2 out of 5 for our area during this time frame. The wet weather will be long gone before Mardi Gras resumes on Thursday night. Valentine's Day looks good and chilly with sunshine and a high under 60 degrees. Morning temps drop down to about 40 degrees both Friday and Saturday morning. As for weekend weather, expect mostly dry conditions for Saturday but a few showers return on Sunday. Temps will jump up over the weekend as well. Saturday's high will be in the low 60s, but Sunday expect a high of around 70.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Feb 11
Feb 11
74° / 64°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Wed
Feb 12
Feb 12
72° / 60°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 13
Feb 13
62° / 41°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 14
Feb 14
59° / 38°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Feb 15
Feb 15
62° / 50°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Feb 16
Feb 16
68° / 57°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Feb 17
Feb 17
71° / 64°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
