Get ready for a wet day on the Gulf Coast with rain almost all day long, especially for locations that are south of I-10.
A stalled front is to blame for the widespread rain. The severe threat for today will be from Flash Flooding. We're expecting to see the rain slowly move out as we hit the late afternoon and evening hours. The sky clears tonight and the stage will be set for Sunny days on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Our air will get less humid as well. Morning temps will drop to the mid to upper 50s for Friday and Saturday, but highs will stay in the lower 80s. Humidity jumps back up starting on Mother's Day Sunday and into next week. This will help to bring back rain chances to the Gulf Coast for Sunday and next week so keep the rain gear close by!
