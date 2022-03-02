We've got another chilly start this morning, but we've got a warm afternoon ahead on the Gulf Coast. We're starting off in the low 40s as of 5 a.m. and highs are expected to reach the upper 70s later this afternoon. There will be clouds around for the first part of the day, but that will give way to more sunshine later today as southerly winds make a come back. There won't be any rain through Friday and only 10% chances are expected this weekend. The coverage of rain jumps to 40% as we start next week. The air will be getting much more humid by the weekend and into next week as the morning temps jump from the mid 40s Wednesday to the low 60s by Sunday morning.
top story weather alert
Starting cool but afternoon will be warmer than a day ago
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wed
Mar 2
Mar 2
76° / 45°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Thu
Mar 3
Mar 3
78° / 46°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Fri
Mar 4
Mar 4
78° / 54°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sat
Mar 5
Mar 5
78° / 61°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
Mar 6
Mar 6
78° / 65°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mon
Mar 7
Mar 7
79° / 58°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Tue
Mar 8
Mar 8
69° / 53°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Lacey Beasley
- Updated
- Updated
- Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey, Andrew McMunn
- Posted
Officials say high water bills not connected to theft allegations; Prichard customers can’t help but wonder
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.