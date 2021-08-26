We've seen some overnight rain and storms in the coastal regions and now things have gone dry as of 5 a.m. Expect highs to return to the low 90s, with a heat index of around 100 degrees.

Make sure you keep cool out there and stay hydrated! Our rain chances will be around 30% today but will increase quickly again as we move into the weekend.

A tropical disturbance will enter the Gulf this weekend and could become a hurricane before landfall. Where it will make landfall remains to be seen but the model consensus is that the Louisiana coastline will be the bullseye. That would still put us on the wet East side of the storm so we'll be following this very carefully over the next few days. Two other tropical disturbances exist in the Atlantic but those are lifting North and won't burden our area.