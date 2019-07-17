We will have a quiet, muggy, and mild evening across the Gulf Coast. Some light, patchy fog could form overnight.
The sizzling hot temps will continue Thursday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with heat index values around 105. Rain chances stay slim Thursday, with only a stray storm possible.
Friday and into the weekend the rain chances go up and the temps go down… but only a bit on both. We will have typical July conditions with highs in the lower 90s and scattered afternoon pop-up thunderstorms.
Into next week, some bigger changes. By mid-week models are showing a frontal system making it down to the Gulf Coast and then stalling. This will increase rain chances into the likely category and bring temps down into the 80s.
Have a great evening!
