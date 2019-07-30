A couple of showers will pop-up for our Wednesday, but chances are still pretty low, around 20%. It will continue to be quite hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.
As the week moves along we’ll continue to be hot and rain chances will gradually start going up. By Friday, we will be back in the scattered category, which is typical for this time of year.
Tropics
In the Tropics, we have 2 disturbances on the board. One is in the Caribbean and is tracking NW but the chance of development is 10% over 5 days. The other is in the Atlantic basin and is tracking West. Chance of development is 20% over 5 days. We'll keep watching them. Remember we are getting closer to the active part of the season.
