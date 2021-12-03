Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

After the morning fog burns off, you can expect a nice day with plenty of sunshine and no worries about any rain. It will once again be quite warm with highs in the mid 70s, some 10 degrees above average for early December.

Overnight we will have some more dense fog developing, so we start Sunday morning much the same. Sunday afternoon will also be similar with partly cloudy skies and warm temps in the mid 70s.

Rain is coming for the workweek. Rain and storms are likely Monday afternoon as a system moves in. We are not in a severe risk zone, but there will likely be some thunderstorms with this system.

It will likely be unsettled much of next week with multiple rounds of rain and storms. It will also stay quite warm, so the heavy coats can stay in the closet.

Have a great weekend!