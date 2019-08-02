It will stay quite steamy as we go through our weekend. That humidity and moisture will lead to more pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoons. These storms will build up after lunch for the next several days. They will be briefly strong with heavy rain, lots of lightning, and occasional hail.
That will be the pattern right through the first half of August. In other words... the dog days of summer where nothing much changes.
Tropics
We are continuing to watch a system approaching the Eastern Caribbean. This system is struggling and the NHC has lowered the development chances to 40%. Regardless, it is expected to take a northward turn after Puerto Rico and not go anywhere near the Gulf.
