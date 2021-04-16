More waves of rain are on the way, so buckle up and keep the rain gear close by.
We'll see some widespread rain at midmorning today, followed by another big round of rain tonight and into Saturday morning and then another round on Saturday night. After that last round passes by, we'll finally start to dry out with lower rain chances on Sunday and Sunny weather conditions returning for next week.
Flash Flooding is still the biggest threat from the numerous rounds of rain that will be passing by. Highs will be in the low 70s through Monday and then we'll see the highs return to the upper 70s. Mornings will be in the low 50s from Sunday through much of next week.
