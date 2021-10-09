Happy Saturday!

Waking up this morning, we'll be starting our day in the mid-to-upper 60s, with some patchy fog possible.

For your afternoon, we'll continue to stay warm and sunny! Cobalt blue skies will continue, with an abundance of sunshine throughout the day. We will continue to stay above-average with our temperatures, with calm winds. If heading to the beach, rip current risks continue to stay low, but be cautious of purple flags (jellyfish).

Sunday will continue to be sunny and warm, with daytime highs staying similar to what we have been seeing.

Our next shot at some rain won't come until next week. Some spotty sprinkles are possible during the week, but a cold front could push through next weekend. That will help to relieve our temperatures, and make it feel a bit more like "fall" in the long range.

We continue to track the tropics. There is only one area we are monitoring, off the coast of the Carolinas in the Atlantic. Chances are moderate over the next 5 days (40%) for development. If it does turn into a Tropical Storm, it would be named the last name of the 2021 list - Wanda. After that, we would move to the supplemental name list. The Gulf is quiet.

Have a great weekend!