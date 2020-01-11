Here is a look at your forecast on this Saturday evening. The main line of storms rolled through the area between 11-3:30pm today with some reports of wind damage. Most of the reports came from straight line wind damage in the inland parts of the area. There were no reports of tornadoes here, but several were reported in Alabama and Mississippi to our north.
Rain chances drop significantly in the short term. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight and Sunday with mild temperatures. Rain chances ramp back up Sunday night and into Monday. Things stay unsettled with scattered rain next week. We expect colder air to finally return by the following weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.