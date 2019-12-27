Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday evening. Clouds and moisture gradually increase over the next few days. We expect mostly cloudy skies again on Saturday with a return of some very mild daytime temperatures. Rain chances are rather low at 20% Saturday. We expect clouds and warm temps again Sunday with highs in the low 70’s. The arrival of a surface front brings in better chances of rain with a few t-storms on Sunday, and overall rain chances are at 70%. A few storms may be strong Sunday afternoon. Cooler weather finally returns early next week. Long range models suggest showers for New Year’s Day.
Storms Arrive Sunday
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Fri
Dec 27
Dec 27
74° / 62°
scattered showers
Showers early. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Sat
Dec 28
Dec 28
71° / 66°
t-storm
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sun
Dec 29
Dec 29
71° / 50°
scattered t-storms
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Dec 30
Dec 30
63° / 42°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Tue
Dec 31
Dec 31
61° / 40°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Jan 1
Jan 1
60° / 49°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Thu
Jan 2
Jan 2
69° / 63°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
