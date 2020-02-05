Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday evening.
Most of the area remains under a flash flood watch, with additional warnings and advisories expected this evening and tonight. A second line of strong severe storms is expected in the early morning hours Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting our area for a slight risk of severe weather through tomorrow morning.
A slow-moving front could bring a prolonged period of heavier rain and storms into Thursday. Rain totals of 2.5-4 inches are possible. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s, with daytime highs warming up into the mid-60s tomorrow. The weekend is looking good, with a stray shower chance still possible for Saturday.
