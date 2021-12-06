A strong line of thunderstorms organized over the inland areas this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has our inland areas highlighted for a slight risk of severe weather. There is a marginal risk closer to the coast. This line has the potential to bring storms to the area through the evening hours as it tracks towards the coast. We will have the latest information on any severe storms that do form - live on Fox Ten News.

The surface front is expected to move offshore early tonight, ending the storm risk. Rain shower chances linger on Tuesday with cooler temperatures. We will have unsettled weather all week with a chance of scattered rain each day through Saturday.