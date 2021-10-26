We've got a much better morning compared to yesterday on the Gulf Coast. Most of us will be in the upper 50s at sunrise and we'll be starting off sunny with clouds increasing this afternoon and evening.

Cold front #1 passed through the area last night and that's why things feel much better today and our high will be in the upper 70s this afternoon compared to the mid 80s we saw yesterday. Cold front #2 arrives late tomorrow night and clouds will increase starting tonight ahead of it.

There will be a large threat for rain and storms and the chance of severe weather will also exist. The risk zone is a 2 out of 5 which means our main threat will come from gusty straight line winds, but a tornado can't be ruled out so make sure that you have a way to get warnings and have your severe weather safety plan ready to go. We get a jump in humid air ahead of the cold front and that's the reason why the severe threat will be in place. Temps get chilly after cold from #2 moves through. Highs drop to the upper 60s on Friday and Saturday with morning temps down to the 48-52 degree range.