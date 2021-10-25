We saw near record high temperatures today in Mobile and Pensacola on this Monday. A subtle dry air front will slip through this evening, bringing a cooler start for your Tuesday. Temps will stay mild on Tuesday with a few clouds increasing in the afternoon. We expect a chance of showers and a few thundershowers Wednesday during the day. Severe weather becomes possible Wednesday night as the warm front pushed through. Rain chances are quite high along this strong front Wednesday night.

We will see much cooler weather and partly cloudy skies by Thursday and Friday. An area of disturbed weather could acquire subtropical characteristics by later in the week in the central Atlantic. We don’t expect this feature to impact us.