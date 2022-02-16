Hi, I’m Fox 10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your evening forecast. The windy conditions we are seeing tonight and Thursday will bring in moisture from the Gulf. As a result, storms are possible tomorrow evening, with a slight severe threat over some inland locations. The severe threat is lower for Mobile and Pensacola, but does still remain at level 1 marginal. Spotty showers are expected on Thursday morning along with a line of storms arriving later in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are quite high for the Order of Polka Dots Mardi Gras parade. We should clear out and turn sunny for the weekend. Nights will be chilly again by Friday and Saturday, but the daytime temps should reach the 60’s, especially Sunday afternoon.
Storms possible Thursday
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Feb 16
Chance of late night showers. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Feb 17
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 18
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Feb 19
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Feb 20
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 21
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Feb 22
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
