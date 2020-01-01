Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this New Year’s Day. Skies were mostly sunny today with a few high clouds mixed in and a cool air mass hanging around. We expect a low tonight near 52 with mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible tonight after midnight. Rain showers return Thursday, and a few storms are possible by Thursday afternoon. The severe risk for Thursday is marginal with a slight risk shading over our Mississippi counties. The severe threat is greatest in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms with straight line winds are also possible overnight. Showers linger Friday morning. We clear out Friday afternoon and the weekend looks great.
Storms Possible Thursday
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Wed
Jan 1
Jan 1
60° / 54°
cloudy
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Thu
Jan 2
Jan 2
70° / 61°
t-storm
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Fri
Jan 3
Jan 3
64° / 50°
heavy rain
Rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Sat
Jan 4
Jan 4
58° / 39°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Jan 5
Jan 5
62° / 45°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Jan 6
Jan 6
66° / 49°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Tue
Jan 7
Jan 7
62° / 42°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
