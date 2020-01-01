Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this New Year’s Day. Skies were mostly sunny today with a few high clouds mixed in and a cool air mass hanging around. We expect a low tonight near 52 with mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible tonight after midnight. Rain showers return Thursday, and a few storms are possible by Thursday afternoon. The severe risk for Thursday is marginal with a slight risk shading over our Mississippi counties. The severe threat is greatest in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms with straight line winds are also possible overnight. Showers linger Friday morning. We clear out Friday afternoon and the weekend looks great.

