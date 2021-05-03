A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 8pm for our inland counties. Strong storms with gusty winds and large hail are possible from Washington County eastward to Escambia County this evening.
Dry air aloft is making for the potential of storms with downburst winds. Things should be fairly quiet overnight. Another round of severe weather is possible on Tuesday. We have a level 3 Enhanced risk of severe weather in the inland spots on Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday night.
A few storms may linger into Wednesday morning, but the severe threat is lower by then. We should clear out nicely on Thursday and stay dry into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.