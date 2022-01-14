Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

This morning is cool and crisp with temps starting in the 40s. We will have overcast skies through the morning with rain rolling in around lunchtime with an approaching cold front.

That system will bring rain and thunderstorms for the afternoon and into the evening. We have a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for coastal areas as there could be just enough instability for an isolated storm or two to become severe. Highs will be in the low 60s today.

That rain will wrap up in the evening and brutal, blustery north winds come in behind the cold front. Sunday will be very cold with lows in the 30s and highs only in the 40s. It will feel much colder due to the north winds gusting around 25 mph.

As the last of the precipitation moves out Sunday morning, areas well north of us may get some sleet or snow. This is most likely in the upper elevations in the central to northern part of the state.

It will be chilly to start Dr. MLK day, with lows near freezing. The sun returns by Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!