Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
This morning we’ve been dealing with a strong line of storms. Those storms are moving east and will be gone soon, but that’s just the first round. We should get a bit of a morning lull with just a few showers and storms around, but after lunch and going into the afternoon another line is likely to fire up.
Once again, severe weather will be possible with these afternoon storms. Strong winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. So, stay weather aware throughout the day. Highs will be in the 70s.
Sunday will be a much nicer day. We will have a crisp morning around 60 and a warm afternoon around 80. There will be clear skies, lots of sun, and no rain.
It will continue to be pleasant through the first of the week until another system returns for Thursday and Friday.
Have a great weekend!
