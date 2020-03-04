Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. Clouds increased some today and the stage is set for a significant round of showers and storms continuing into tonight. We are under a flash flood watch. The greatest risk of severe weather will be this evening and tonight. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and large hail are the primary threats. We also expect significant rain here and upstate, with some locations seeing more than four inches of precipitation. Our major rivers appear to have started falling quite nicely, though another round of rain may change that trend by late in the week. The Mobile River at Barry Steam Plant dropped a little more today. The Alabama and the Tombigbee are also edging lower, though many locations will stay above flood stage for several more days and rises are expected again by the weekend.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.