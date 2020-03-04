Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. Clouds increased some today and the stage is set for a significant round of showers and storms continuing into tonight. We are under a flash flood watch. The greatest risk of severe weather will be this evening and tonight. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and large hail are the primary threats. We also expect significant rain here and upstate, with some locations seeing more than four inches of precipitation. Our major rivers appear to have started falling quite nicely, though another round of rain may change that trend by late in the week. The Mobile River at Barry Steam Plant dropped a little more today. The Alabama and the Tombigbee are also edging lower, though many locations will stay above flood stage for several more days and rises are expected again by the weekend.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
- Rain
- River
- Meteorology
- Hydrography
- Forecast
- Tombigbee
- Jason Smith
- Things
- Temp
- Morning
- Will
- Sunshine
- Coverage
- Carnival
- Week
- Sky
- Low
- Evening
- Hi
- Parade
- Fat Tuesday
- Weekend
- Shower
- Matt Barrentine
- Joe Cain
- March
- Lundi Gras
- Weather
- High
- Chance
- Place
- Rumble
- Alabama
- Work
- Afternoon
- Beginning
- Cold Front
- North Wind
- Jet Stream
- Wind
- Freeze
- Location
- Cold Start
- Mid
- Temperature
- Mobile River
- Tenth
- North
- Air
- Moisture
- Frost
- Cool
- Thunderstorm
- Cloud
- Good
- Workweek
- Inch
- Storm
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Drop Back
- Threat
- Gulf Coast
- Thanks
- Low Pressure
- Hail
- Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Mar 4
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.
Mar 5
Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Mar 6
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mar 7
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mar 8
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Mar 9
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 10
Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Most Popular
Articles
- 6 people have died from novel coronavirus in the US as cases nationwide surge
- Family hit by vehicle before Eight Mile Mardi Gras Parade
- MPD: Naked man runs through Trinity Gardens, jumps onto police car and bites paramedic
- 22-year-old grocery store bagger wins $70 million from lottery ticket he bought at work
- Theodore man killed in crash on I-10
- Dance teacher sentenced to 9 months in prison after giving teenage student HIV
- Citronelle mother on a mission to save infant battling extremely rare disease
- Neglected horses rescued from stalls filled with piles of manure
- Wrong-way driver traveling west in EB lane crashed; I-10 closed
- Florida Gov. DeSantis declares public health emergency after two residents test "presumptively positive" for coronavirus.
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.