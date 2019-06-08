We are starting off this morning mild and muggy. A few storms have formed near coastal locations, but these will continue moving eastward through the morning. For the rest of the morning hours, we will get a break from the storms for a little while before daytime heating begins to cause more storms to form in the afternoon.
These storms could be strong like yesterday, with a few producing damaging winds and large hail. We are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe weather today for this possibility. Otherwise, between storms, sunshine will break out and warm our temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s. Tonight, we will see temperatures stay muggy.
Tomorrow, expect more scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are lower at 40%. Monday will once again see another round of storms, with rain chances at 60% and highs in the 80s. By Tuesday morning, a cool front will move through, bringing drier air. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s, which is a little reward for us for dealing with all this rain!
