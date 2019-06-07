Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Friday. Strong thunderstorms are sweeping across the forecast area from west to east. More rain is expected tonight and through the weekend. The severe risk is marginal, with no tornado watch threat mentioned by the Storm Prediction Center. We remain under a flash flood watch thru 7am Sunday. We should clear out by Tuesday, and drier air moves in next week.
