We've got a very stormy morning on the Gulf Coast with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and even hail.
Make sure you're driving with extreme caution this morning. The good news is that we'll see the rain ending later today around midday and the afternoon will be considerably drier with even some sunshine breaking through the clouds. Highs will reach the mid 70s later today. Rain chances will still be in play through Saturday morning so keep the rain gear close by and know that Flash Flooding concerns will still linger around the region a couple more days.
By Saturday afternoon we'll finally go dry and stay dry so the weekend will end up not being a bust and the air will be getting cooler as well. Highs will drop to the low 70s with morning temps dropping down to the lower 50s. Most of next week is expected to be dry with several Sunny days on the horizon.
