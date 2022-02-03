A strong line of storms will gradually sweep through the area this evening and tonight. Severe thunderstorms are possible, along with a few isolated tornadoes. The severe risk is Level 2 “Slight.” We will be closely monitoring the storms as the track through the area. Showers will continue later tonight, with the severe threat lowering by late evening. Things turn colder after midnight. We will continue to see good chances of rain with the colder temperatures hanging around on Friday. Overnight lows will trend below freezing by Friday and Saturday nights. Sunshine will help brighten things up and daytime highs will be around 50 degrees each day over the weekend. The nights stay chilly throughout the week next week.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Thu
Feb 3
Feb 3
71° / 43°
heavy rain
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Lows overnight in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 4
Feb 4
45° / 30°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Sat
Feb 5
Feb 5
51° / 29°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sun
Feb 6
Feb 6
57° / 37°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Mon
Feb 7
Feb 7
54° / 34°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Feb 8
Feb 8
57° / 34°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Wed
Feb 9
Feb 9
60° / 37°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
