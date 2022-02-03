A strong line of storms will gradually sweep through the area this evening and tonight. Severe thunderstorms are possible, along with a few isolated tornadoes. The severe risk is Level 2 “Slight.” We will be closely monitoring the storms as the track through the area.  Showers will continue later tonight, with the severe threat lowering by late evening. Things turn colder after midnight. We will continue to see good chances of rain with the colder temperatures hanging around on Friday. Overnight lows will trend below freezing by Friday and Saturday nights. Sunshine will help brighten things up and daytime highs will be around 50 degrees each day over the weekend. The nights stay chilly throughout the week next week.

