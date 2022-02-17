The severe weather outlook maps shows a marginal risk of severe weather for most parts of the Gulf Coast. The inland sections of Greene, Washington and Clarke Counties are in a Level 2 slight risk. Our neighbors to the north and west in central Mississippi and northwest Alabama are in a level 3 enhanced risk.

A wind advisory is also in effect until late evening tonight. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.

A high surf advisory is also in effect until Friday morning. Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected in the surf zone. We also have a high rip current risk. These rip currents will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Evening radar trends show scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of a surface front. These showers are moving quickly to the northeast. Expect heavy downpours and gusty winds with these rain bands this evening. The Futurecast model indicates a stronger squall line to track through the area between 7pm and midnight. This line will contain strong to severe thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour. Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially in areas that are currently under a tornado watch. We should clear out in the early morning hours on Friday.

Planning out your day Friday, expect morning temperatures to be chilly. Most places will start out in the upper 40’ with a breezy northerly wind. We will enjoy sunshine and drier air. Our daytime highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

In the extended outlook, expect cold nights Friday and Saturday. The days will be sunny and mild. It looks like nice conditions for the weekend Mardi Gras Parades. Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 67 on Sunday. The weather pattern becomes more unsettled early next week. Scattered showers are expected Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will be spring-like with highs in the 70s.