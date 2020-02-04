Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Tuesday evening. Patchy fog may form late tonight and could have some impact on your Wednesday morning commute... Expect quiet conditions tonight with a few spotty showers. Clouds and moisture gradually increase through the day Wednesday. We will likely see a risk of severe storms by Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction center is already highlighting our area for a slight risk of severe weather in the day 2 outlook. A slow moving front could bring a prolonged period of heavier rain and storms into Thursday. Rain totals of 2.5-4 inches are possible.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Feb 4
Showers late. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Feb 5
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 6
Rain and thunder. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Feb 7
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Feb 8
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Feb 9
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 10
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
