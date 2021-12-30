A stalled front is combining with daytime heating and instability to bring the possibility of severe t-storms across the inland sections of the forecast area through 8pm. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through this evening. Rain chances will become more isolated tonight and only a few spotty showers are expected tomorrow. By tomorrow night, New Year’s Eve rain chances are low at 20%. We shattered record highs in Mobile and Pensacola today with readings in the 80 degree range by midday. We many see more records broken again on Friday. A stronger line of storms will affect the area Saturday evening, followed by much colder air for Sunday and Monday. Freezing temperatures are expected Sunday night, and that is quite the contrast with today’s record numbers.  

