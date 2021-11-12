It's going to be foggy for some of you this morning, mostly spots that are north of I-10 will be dealing with that so drive carefully during your AM commute. The sky will be Mostly Sunny with no rain chances for the next several days. We'll reach the low 70s this afternoon so it will be a perfect day on the Gulf Coast and no issues tonight for the high school football playoff games. A stronger cold front arrives tonight but it will push through in dry fashion. When it blows through our temps will get pretty cold for the weekend. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon with mid 30s on Sunday morning. You'll definitely need a jacket if you have outdoor plans! We stay Sunny as we start next week and we'll start to see the temps warm up. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
top story weather alert
Stronger cold front arrives tonight
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Nov 12
Nov 12
73° / 48°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Nov 13
Nov 13
61° / 37°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Nov 14
Nov 14
66° / 44°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Nov 15
Nov 15
68° / 46°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Nov 16
Nov 16
71° / 59°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Wed
Nov 17
Nov 17
75° / 59°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Nov 18
Nov 18
72° / 47°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
