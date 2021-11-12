It's going to be foggy for some of you this morning, mostly spots that are north of I-10 will be dealing with that so drive carefully during your AM commute. The sky will be Mostly Sunny with no rain chances for the next several days. We'll reach the low 70s this afternoon so it will be a perfect day on the Gulf Coast and no issues tonight for the high school football playoff games. A stronger cold front arrives tonight but it will push through in dry fashion. When it blows through our temps will get pretty cold for the weekend. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Saturday afternoon with mid 30s on Sunday morning. You'll definitely need a jacket if you have outdoor plans! We stay Sunny as we start next week and we'll start to see the temps warm up. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

